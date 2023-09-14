Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.37.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.27 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

