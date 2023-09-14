HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.43. 42,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 27,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

