Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 292 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Masco stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

