Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. 31,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Brickell Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

