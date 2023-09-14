Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 497 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 280.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

