Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Trading Down 1.5%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 22,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 33,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

