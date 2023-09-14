24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Up 32.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based AIaccounting/enterprise resource planning platform to automate business administration and allow for data driven decision making for small, medium, and large companies in Norway, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
