Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 1.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 14,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flux Power

Flux Power Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 15.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.