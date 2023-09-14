RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.6%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43. 7,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
