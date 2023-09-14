RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.6%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43. 7,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

