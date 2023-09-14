Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $176,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NetEase by 329.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 41,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

