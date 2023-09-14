Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Posts Earnings Results

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

