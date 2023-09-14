Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

