Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on BUR

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.