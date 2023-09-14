Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declines By 93.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHY opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Stories

