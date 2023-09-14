FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.05 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLIDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FLSmidth & Co. A/S

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Get Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.