United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBAB opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.42. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.64. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

