CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 9,278.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.95% of CKX Lands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CKX Lands Price Performance

CKX Lands stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

