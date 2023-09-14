Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Informa Price Performance

Informa stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Informa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

