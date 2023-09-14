Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,035.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTGI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.