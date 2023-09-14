Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ EVO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
