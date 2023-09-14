First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,244.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $20.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%.
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
