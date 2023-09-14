First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,244.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.