Northland Securities Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

DRRX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. DURECT has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. Research analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

