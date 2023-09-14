Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 1,160 ($14.52) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Marlowe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marlowe

Marlowe Stock Performance

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Marlowe has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.