Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.