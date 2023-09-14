Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,369 shares of company stock worth $19,348,312. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

