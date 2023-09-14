Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 17,288 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -554.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.