Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,063 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

