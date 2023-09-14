RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.43. RH has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $8,790,980. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

