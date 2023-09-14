Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 565.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $271.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

