Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 7,412 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Viad worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

