Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 315,169 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 84,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,870,000 after acquiring an additional 148,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

