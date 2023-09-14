Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.71 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

