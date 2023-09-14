Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,129 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

