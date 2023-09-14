Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of WideOpenWest worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $626.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.72. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

