Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Spok worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

