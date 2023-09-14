Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPK opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.