Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $56.98 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

