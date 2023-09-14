Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,750 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 125,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

