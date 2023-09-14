Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 311,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.2 %

CMPO opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

