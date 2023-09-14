Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of CarParts.com worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarParts.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.23 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $241.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

CarParts.com Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.