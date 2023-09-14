Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

