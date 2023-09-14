Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,791 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,791 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Bank of America cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

