Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,650 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) by 351.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,650 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GTAC stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

