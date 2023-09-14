Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

