Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vicor worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

VICR opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

