Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

