Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 10,864 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 183,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,343.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 8,076 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $214,660.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,343.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,287 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

