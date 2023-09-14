Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Issued By Zacks Research

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PAG opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

