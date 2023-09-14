MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $811,363.46

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $48.44 million and $811,363.46 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $10.85 or 0.00040925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.09 or 0.99984639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 10.67914766 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,155,416.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.