Brokers Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,137 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

